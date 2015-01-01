Abstract

Medication use is an important risk factor for falls. Community pharmacists should therefore organise fall prevention care; however, little is known about patients' expectations of such services. This qualitative study aims to explore the expectations of community-dwelling older patients regarding fall prevention services provided by community pharmacies. Telephone intakes, followed by three focus groups, were conducted with 17 patients, who were aged ≥75 years, used at least one fall risk-increasing drug (FRID) and were registered at a community pharmacy in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Some time of the focus groups was spent on playing a game involving knowledge questions and activities to stimulate discussion of topics related to falling. Data were collected between January 2020 and April 2020, and all focus groups were audiotaped and transcribed verbatim. The precaution adoption process model (PAPM) was applied during data analysis. Patients who had already experienced a fall more often mentioned that they took precautions to prevent falling. In general, patients were unaware that their medication use could increase their fall risk. Therefore, they did not expect pharmacists to play a role in fall prevention. However, many patients were interested in deprescribing. Patients also wanted to be informed about which medication could increase fall risk. In conclusion, although patients initially did not see a role for pharmacists in fall prevention, their perception changed when they were informed about the potential fall risk-increasing effects of some medications. Patients expected pharmacists to focus on drug-related interventions to reduce fall risk, such as deprescribing.

Language: en