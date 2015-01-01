|
Shao N, Jiang S, Younger D, Chen T, Brown M, Rao KVR, Skotak M, Gan RZ, Chandra N. Hear. Res. 2021; 407: 108273.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Exposure to blast overpressure or high-intensity sound can cause injuries to the auditory system, which leads to hearing loss or tinnitus. In this study, we examined the involvement of peripheral auditory system (PAS), and central auditory system (CAS) changes after exposure to blast overpressure (15-25 psi) on Day 1 and additionally during 7 days of post blast time period in chinchillas. Auditory brainstem response (ABR), distortion product otoacoustic emission (DPOAE), and cochlear hair cell changes were measured or identified in post-blast period within 7 days to detect injuries in the PAS. In the CAS, changes in NMDAR1 (excitatory receptor) and GABAA (inhibitory receptor) as well as changes in serotonin (5-HT(2A)) and acetylcholine (AChR) receptors were examined in different brain regions: auditory cortex (AC), geniculate body (GB), inferior colliculus (IC) and amygdala by immunofluorescence staining. We observed the PAS abnormalities of increased ABR threshold and decreased DPOAE response in animals after blast exposure with hearing protection devices (e.g., earplug). Blast exposure also caused a reduction in both NMDAR1 and GABA(A) receptor levels in acute condition (post-blast or Day 1) in AC and IC, while serotonin and acetylcholine receptor levels displayed a biphasic response at Day 1 and Day 7 post-exposure.
Auditory abnormalities; Blast injury; Central nervous system; Hearing loss, Neurotransmitters; Tinnitus