Abstract

The research sets out to reveal that multidimensionality of inter-parental conflict is a limitation in the direction of research which suggests that inter-parental conflict is a risk factor to poor mental health and aggression in adolescents. To validate the above assertion, 394 adolescents (227 males; mean age = 15.6, SD = 1.74) were purposively sampled for the study. Two hypotheses were formulated and tested and data were analyzed using the multiple regression analysis and Multivariate Analysis of Variance/Analysis of Variance (MANOVA/ANOVA) statistics.



RESULTS indicated that all dimensions of inter-parental conflict and its full scale had a significantly positive correlation with aggression while all dimensions of inter-parental conflict had a significant negative correlation with adolescents' mental health.



RESULTS further showed that all dimensions of inter-parental conflict jointly associated with aggression but only the dimensions of frequency and intensity independently related with aggression. All dimensions of inter-parental conflict jointly related with mental health while intensity, resolution, coping efficacy and self-blame dimensions independently associated with mental health of adolescents. Based on the above, the researchers recommended that the dimensionality of inter-parental conflict should be considered in further research and that intervention programs should aim at promoting positive family relationship, reducing family stress and promoting positive mental health as adolescents grow and develop in the course of time.

