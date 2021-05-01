Abstract

BACKGROUND: In this daily dairy study of adolescents at elevated suicide risk, we examined proximal associations between nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal thoughts as well as behaviors. We also investigated the prominence of the anti-suicide function underlying NSSI engagement, relative to intrapersonal and interpersonal motives.



METHODS: Seventy-eight adolescents (67.9% female; ages 13-17) hospitalized due to suicide risk completed daily surveys assessing NSSI and suicidal thoughts for four weeks after discharge (n=1621 observations). Suicidal behavior (actual, aborted, interrupted suicide attempts) was assessed at 1-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Over and above lifetime NSSI, adolescents who generally experienced more enduring (OR=2.54, p=<.001) and intense (OR=1.87, p=.002) suicidal ideation were more likely to engage in NSSI on a given day. Moreover, NSSI likelihood increased when adolescents experienced more enduring (OR=1.99, p<.001) and intense (OR=1.66, p<.001) ideation relative to their typical levels. This pattern was consistent for those with recent NSSI. The anti-suicide function of NSSI was frequently endorsed at hospitalization and when NSSI occurred daily (65.6% of the time), alongside the intrapersonal-negative motive (to avoid aversive states). Exploratory analyses suggest adolescents with suicidal behavior within the month after discharge experienced higher NSSI levels reported daily over the same period (Hedge's g=1.26, p=<.001). LIMITATIONS: Daily-level associations were examined concurrently and generalizability of results is limited by sample characteristics.



CONCLUSIONS: The notable proximal associations between NSSI and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, as well as the prominence of the anti-suicide function, point to the importance of intervention efforts targeting these intersecting phenomena among adolescents at elevated suicide risk.

Language: en