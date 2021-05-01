|
Liu Q, Nestor BA, Cole DA. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 292: 391-397.
Research on the relations between irritability and suicidality among adults has rarely compared or differentiated between tonic versus phasic irritability. The current cross-sectional study investigated the role of both tonic and phasic irritability in relation to lifetime suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts. The study included adult participants who completed the suicidality module from the National Comorbidity Survey - Replication (NCS-R) (N = 7683 for suicidal ideation and N = 1223 for suicidal plan and attempt). The NCS-R used lay-administered, standardized diagnostic interviews. Phasic and tonic irritability were assessed with individual screener items from the World Health Organization Composite International Diagnostic Interviews (CIDI). The current study used logistic regression, weighted Cox proportional hazard model, and multinomial logit regression, adjusting for sex, race/ethnicity, age, education, and marital status. Both types of irritability were included simultaneously in the models.
