Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Despite recognition that farming has substantial economic uncertainty, few recent studies have investigated how economic stress may impact the family dynamic among family farmers. This study sought to address this gap in the literature by examining both personal and global economic stress as a predictor of family distress and work-family conflict among a sample of farm couples.



METHODS: Participating in the study were 217 husband-wife dyads (434 individuals) in which farming was the primary occupation of the husband. A cross-sectional survey design was used to assess economic stress, family distress, and work-family conflict. Spouses completed separate online surveys to ensure independent responding.



RESULTS: Both individual (spillover) and dyadic (crossover) effects were examined.



RESULTS demonstrated farmers' personal economic stress was positively related to individual and spousal family distress. Furthermore, family distress ws a mediator of the relationship between personal economic stress and work-family conflict for both farmers and their spouses.



CONCLUSION: Economic stress is an important variable to consider when examining the work-family interface of farm couples. Moreover, personal economic stress had a larger impact on family distress and work-family conflict than global economic stress. By providing a better understanding of the family mechanisms by which economic stress may impact farm couples, it is hoped the current results can be used to assist in the development and application of mental health resources for farm families.

