|
Citation
|
Riaz S, Bano Z, Ahmed I, Naz I. J. Ayub Med. Coll. Abbottabad 2021; 33(2): 231-235.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Ayub Medical College)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Relational aggression stresses on the application of one's link to interfere the someone else relationships. Narcissism is manifest by heavenliness, a feeling of being advantaged, and a nonappearance of compassion while psychopathy is a personality issue that is about reduced regret, debilitated sympathy, and critical reserved behaviours. Present study was designed to assess the predictive relationship of narcissism and psychopathy with relational aggression among adolescents moderated by age.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Regression analysis; Narcissism; Psychopathy; Aggression