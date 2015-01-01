Abstract

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on admission patterns and outcomes at a burn center is still largely unknown. The aim for this study was to determine how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the epidemiology of burn admissions at a major metropolitan burn center. This retrospective cohort study examined how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted burn volumes and time to presentation. All burn admissions were included from January 20 th - August 31 st for the years 2020, 2019, & 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic group included admissions from 1/20/2020-8/31/2020 and was compared to the non-pandemic group comprised of admissions from 1/20-8/31 in 2018 and 2019. Subgroup analysis was performed according to meaningful dates during the COVID-19 pandemic including the 1 st US COVID-19 case, shelter in place, and state reopening orders. Admission volumes were 403 patients in the COVID-19 pandemic group compared to a mean of 429 patients in the non-pandemic group, which correlated to a 5.8% decrease in volume during the pandemic. The pandemic group showed an increase in time to presentation of 1 day (p<0.0001). Subgroup analysis demonstrated stable admission volumes and an increase in time to presentation of 1 day (P<0.0001) at each timepoint. During shelter-in-place orders, there were higher rates of second/third degree burns and operative burns (94.7% vs 56.3% and 45.6% vs 27%, p<0.0001, p=0.013). During the pandemic there were stable admission volumes, delayed time to admission, and an increase in operative burns during shelter in place orders. This reinforces the need to maintain appropriate burn center staffing and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en