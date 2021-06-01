SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kruse JL, Olmstead R, Hellemann G, Breen EC, Tye SJ, Brooks JO, Wade B, Congdon E, Espinoza R, Narr KL, Irwin MR. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 140: 350-356.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2021.06.009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In cross-sectional studies of depressed patients, relationships between depression and levels of IL-8 are inconsistent, and have not been examined in relation to sex. Given identified sex differences in longitudinal data, it is important to evaluate sex-specific cross-sectional relationships between IL-8 and depressive symptoms, which may explain some inconsistency in the extant literature. It is further unknown whether IL-8 levels may relate to specific symptom profiles among depressed patients, with or without regard to sex.

METHODS: Among 108 patients with treatment resistant depression (50 females), we evaluated cross-sectional relationships between IL-8 and depression severity, as measured by the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale [HAM-D] Score, and examined sex-specific relationships, as well as relationships with depressive symptom profiles. Other inflammatory markers (IL-6, IL-10, TNF-α, CRP) were also explored in relation to HAM-D.

RESULTS: Higher IL-8 was associated with lower total HAM-D score (standardized β = -0.19, p = 0.049). Sex-specific effects were identified (IL-8 x sex interaction: p = 0.03), in which higher IL-8 related to lower HAM-D score in females (standardized β = -0.41, p = 0.004, effect size (sr(2)) = 0.17), but not males (standardized β = 0.02, p = 0.91). Among a subset of 94 patients (41 females) who had individual HAM-D items available, we evaluated relationships between IL-8 and HAM-D factor subscores. Across sexes, higher IL-8 was associated with lower anxiety/hypochondriasis subscores (standardized β = -0.31, p = 0.002; sex interaction: p = 0.99). Sex differences were identified for relationships between IL-8 and two other HAM-D factor subscores.

CONCLUSIONS: IL-8 may be related to anxiety symptoms across sexes, but may have a sex-specific relationship with other depressive symptoms. Further evaluation of sex-specific relationships between IL-8, depression symptom profiles, treatment response, and potential neurobiological correlates, may inform mechanisms of depression pathophysiology and aid in development of precision medicine strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Anxiety; Inflammation; Interleukin-8; Sex differences

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print