Abstract

BACKGROUND: Discrimination and social inequity increase risk for alcohol use disorders among Latinxs. An alcohol intervention trial that led to significant reductions in alcohol-related consequences also produced significant reductions in mental health symptoms for Latinx heavy drinkers. In the current qualitative study, we explore this trial's mental health effect by examining participants' perspectives on the social context of immigration, i.e., structural barriers, and associations among the immigrant experience, stigma, depressive/anxiety symptomatology, and alcohol consumption.



METHODS: Study participants were eligible if they completed the clinical trial, exhibited levels of depressive and anxiety symptoms that exceeded the range for clinical depression (≥18, CES-D) and anxiety (≥12, BAI) at baseline, and demonstrated significant declines in depression and anxiety symptoms 12 months following their completion of the trial. The study coded 24 participant transcripts using ATLAS.ti and thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Participants reported their responses to structural barriers (e.g., a lack of educational supports, difficulties accessing safety net programs). Reported experiences of exclusion and discrimination were associated with depressive and anxiety symptoms. Stigmatization processes included feeling isolated and contributed to poor mental health. Participants reported drinking to cope with low mood.



CONCLUSIONS: Structural barriers are exclusionary because they limit full participation and communicate who does/does not belong along race/ethnic lines, i.e., structural racism. Feeling stigmatized for being different was associated with feelings of anxiety and depression among our immigrant participants. Future interventions must focus on stressors associated with the constraints of being an immigrant. Understanding how structural barriers and structural racism impact health behavior can enrich the design and impact of interventions for socially disadvantaged Latinx individuals.

