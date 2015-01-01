|
BACKGROUND: Discrimination and social inequity increase risk for alcohol use disorders among Latinxs. An alcohol intervention trial that led to significant reductions in alcohol-related consequences also produced significant reductions in mental health symptoms for Latinx heavy drinkers. In the current qualitative study, we explore this trial's mental health effect by examining participants' perspectives on the social context of immigration, i.e., structural barriers, and associations among the immigrant experience, stigma, depressive/anxiety symptomatology, and alcohol consumption.
Intervention; Alcohol consumption; Depressive symptoms; Discrimination; Immigration; Latinxs; Qualitative methods