Abstract

Research using ecological momentary assessments has highlighted the importance of negative emotions as predictors of day-to-day suicidal thoughts. Yet only one study has examined the real-time consequences of these thoughts. This preliminary investigation examined changes in emotion intensity following suicidal thoughts. It also explored associations between these changes and endorsement of suicide functions as an escape and/or as a solution, examined both as momentary thoughts and intractable beliefs about suicide. Thirty-nine community participants endorsing suicidal ideation were followed for two-weeks and completed multiple daily surveys related to suicidal thoughts, functions of suicide, and emotion intensity. Participants reported heightened emotion intensity immediately following a suicidal thought across six emotions, with delayed reductions in stress and anxiety following ideation onset. When assessed in the moment, suicide as a solution to a problem predicted increases in hopelessness, sadness, stress and general negative affect immediately following a thought, while suicide as an escape predicted increases in anger immediately after a thought. When measured as intractable beliefs, only stronger belief in suicide as a solution to a problem predicted delayed reductions in stress following ideation. Increased intensity of negative emotions immediately following suicidal ideation suggests a potential vicious cycle of heightened emotion intensity and suicidality.

Language: en