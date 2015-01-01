|
Alexander AC, Waring JJC, Olurotimi O, Kurien J, Noble B, Businelle MS, Ra CK, Ehlke SJ, Boozary LK, Cohn AM, Kendzor DE. Stress Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
The current study investigated whether stressful life events and everyday discrimination experiences were associated with using one or more substances in the past 30-days and substance use disorder (SUD) among adults experiencing homelessness. We obtained survey data from adults (N = 501) seeking services at a day shelter. Participants self-reported whether they used cigarettes, other tobacco products, cannabis, alcohol, opioids, amphetamine, and cocaine/crack in the past 30-days, and the total number of substances used were also calculated. We measured stressful life events and everyday discrimination using validated scales. We used multivariable logistic and negative binomial regression analyses to evaluate hypothesized associations.
alcohol; cannabis; discrimination; homelessness; stressful life events; tobacco