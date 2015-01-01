Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Individuals with major depressive disorder (MDD) face more barriers to engagement in sports and exercise interventions. Evaluating clinical and demographic factors associated with adherence to sports and exercise among MDD outpatients could support development of new options and strategies to increase their participation.



METHODS: In a cross-sectional study, 268 depressed outpatients were evaluated (83.51% females; mean age = 50.74 [standard deviation {SD} = 10.39]). Sports and exercise participation were assessed using a question about participation frequency during the previous month. Clinical and demographic factors were evaluated. Linear regression was used to identify predictors of participation in sports and exercise.



RESULTS: MDD patients with mild symptoms of depression (odds ratio [OR] = 2.42; 95% confidence interval [95%CI] 1.00, 5.88; p = 0.04) and patients with mild to moderate symptoms (OR = 3.96; 95%CI 1.41, 11.15; p = 0.009) were more likely to engage regularly in sports and exercise than patients with more severe depression. Moreover, smoking (OR = 0.23; 95%CI 0.67, 0.80; p = 0.007) and being divorced (OR = 0.22; 95%CI 0.57, 0.86; p = 0.03) were associated with lower rates of engagement in sports and exercise.



CONCLUSION: Our findings indicate a significant association between clinical and demographic factors and participation in sports and exercise among MDD outpatients.

Language: en