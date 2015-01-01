Abstract

BACKGROUND: Methanol poisoning (MP) occurs often via ingestion, inhalation, or dermal exposure to formulations containing methanol in base. Clinical manifestations of MP include gastrointestinal symptoms, central nervous system (CNS) suppression, and decompensated metabolic acidosis occurred with blurred vision and early or late blindness.



OBJECTIVE: This study reviewed the clinical manifestations, laboratory and radiology findings, and treatment approaches in MP.



DISCUSSION: Methanol is usually rapidly absorbed after ingestion and metabolized by alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH), then distributed to the body water to reach a volume distribution approximately equal to 0.77 L/kg. It is also eliminated from the body as unchanged parent compounds. Clinical manifestations of MP alone initiate within 0.5-4 h after ingestion and include gastrointestinal symptoms and CNS suppression. After a latent period of 6-24 h, depending on the absorbed dose, decompensated metabolic acidosis occurs with blurred vision and early or late blindness. Blurred vision with normal consciousness is a strong suspicious sign of an MP. The mortality and severity of intoxication are well associated with the severity of CNS depression, hyperglycemia, and metabolic acidosis, but not with serum methanol concentration. After initial resuscitation, the most important therapeutic action for patients with known or suspected MP is correction of acidosis, inhibition of ADH, and hemodialysis.



CONCLUSION: Since MP is associated with high morbidity and mortality, it should be considered seriously and instantly managed. Delay in treatment may cause complications, permanent damage, and even death.

