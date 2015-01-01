Abstract

BACKGROUND: Community and family violence are major global health problems. Approximately 1.3 million deaths around the world and 2.5% of global mortality are due to violence. In El Salvador, youth are exposed to multiple levels of physical and emotional violence, abuse, and crime.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to investigate the various sources of violence against youth and determine the associations with mental distress symptoms, suicidal ideation, and alcohol use outcomes. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: We use information gathered in 2017 from a representative sample of 13- to 24-year-old adolescents and young adults from El Salvador.



METHODS: Data used in this analysis came from a nationally cross-sectional household survey called Violence Against Children Survey (VACS) in El Salvador. We used logistic regression models to determine the associations between lifetime witnessing violence, exposure to physical, sexual, emotional violence, and youth mental health outcomes.



RESULTS: Polyvictimization was associated with greater odds of each mental health outcome after adjusting for confounders. The strongest relative association was observed between emotional violence and mental distress. Sexual violence and emotional violence were predictors of suicidal ideation. Finally, physical violence and sexual violence were associated with alcohol use. The greatest associations were observed between sexual violence perpetrated by a parent, peer, or another adult in the community and suicidal ideation, at a magnitude of approximately six times higher odds.



CONCLUSIONS: Preventing violence against youth is likely to improve mental health and wellbeing in El Salvador and other similar contexts worldwide.

