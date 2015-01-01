SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ruiz-Esteban C, Méndez I, Fernández-Sogorb A, Álvarez Teruel JD. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: 686380.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2021.686380

PMID

34140922

Abstract

Some of the components of perfectionism produce a variety of problems, such as interpersonal hypersensitivity and hostility, that may be associated with aggression behavior during adolescence. This study aims to identify classes of adolescents depending on their levels of Perfectionistic Strivings (PS) and Perfectionistic Concerns (PC) as well as to examine whether there are significant differences in the manifestations of the four components of aggression behavior (i.e., anger, hostility, physical aggression, and verbal aggression) between them. A total of 1,074 high school students from various educational centers participated in this study (M = 14.78, SD = 1.84). The Child-Adolescent Perfectionism Scale and the Aggression Questionnaire short form were used. The Latent Class Analysis identified three classes of adolescent perfectionism: (a) Non-Perfectionists (low PS and PC), (b) Maladaptive Perfectionists (high PS and PC), and (c) Adaptive Perfectionists (moderate PS and PC).

RESULTS revealed significant differences between classes regarding the different manifestations of aggression. Maladaptive Perfectionists and Adaptive Perfectionists reported, respectively, the highest and lowest levels of aggression behavior. This study assists in educational programs to prevent conflicts related to school violence through emotional adjustment.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; aggressive behavior; latent class analysis; perfectionistic concerns; perfectionistic strivings

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print