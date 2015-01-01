|
Citation
|
Wizner K, Gaspar FW, Biggio A, Wiesner S. Health Sci. Rep. 2021; 4(2): e306.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34141901
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIM: The health care and social assistance industry has one of the highest rates of non-fatal occupational injuries and illnesses, both in California and nationally. In the coming years, the health care industry will face added pressure as both the population and workforce age. The aim of this study is to identify targeted populations that may benefit from interventions to prevent future injuries, keep the workforce healthy, and decrease injury-related costs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
California; health care and social assistance industry; workers' compensation; workplace injury and illness