Abstract

The study seeks to identify bicycle ownership and ridership and gain insights into how demographics, perceptions and experiences of respondents influenced the status of cycling in Tamale Metropolis. Earlier studies have focused on examining the determinants of utility cycling among adults in the same metropolis, but this study assesses cycling from a broader perspective in terms of demographics, barriers, and promotional strategies. A cross-sectional survey was carried out with 500 semi-structured questionnaires through mainly a face-to-face approach. Five trained survey assistants administered the questionnaires within demarcated zones in the metropolis and tracked participants by geographic information system. Binary logistic regression, chi-squared test and descriptive statistics were employed in the analysis of the data. Out of the 439 valid questionnaires, bicycle ownership and ridership were 56% and 78% respectively. Gender and occupation were significant in owning and riding bicycles, where p < 0.05. Males and the non-income earners (i.e., students, apprentices and unemployed) were more likely to ride and own bicycles. Cycling was prevalent among low-income individuals and in households where bicycles were available. The major motivation of bicycle riders was affordability. Age was statistically insignificant to owning or riding bicycles since every age group cycled as much. Despite the existing infrastructure provision for cycling and its associated benefits, there is a latent desire to shift from bicycles by 85% of the riders. A chi-square test conducted revealed that the desire to shift from bicycle use was independent of one's gender, age and occupation, but associated with bicycle ownership. Moreover, speed, fatigue endured in riding and inadequate infrastructure were mentioned as part of the factors that discourage cycling. This study, therefore, recommends government interventions such as a reduction in bicycle cost, and the introduction of electric bicycles to meet the respondents' transport needs of speed and travelling with less fatigue.

Language: en