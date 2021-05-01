Abstract

BACKGROUND: Identifying and enhancing protective beliefs is essential in reducing suicide risk among military-affiliated individuals. The goal of this study was to examine if specific reasons for living impact the relationship between PTSD and suicidal cognitions among military-affiliated individuals in primary care settings.



METHODS: Participants included 2,685 U.S. military personnel and their adult beneficiaries recruited from primary care clinics. Participants completed the Primary Care Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Screen, Suicide Cognitions Scale, and Brief Reasons for Living Inventory.



RESULTS: Responsibility to family and survival and coping beliefs-were related to suicidal cognitions with higher levels associated with less suicidal cognitions and a weaker relationship between PTSD and suicidal cognitions. By contrast, fear of suicide and fear of social disapproval were associated with more suicidal cognitions, and the link between positive PTSD screen and suicidal cognitions was stronger for individuals with higher levels of fear of social disapproval. Moral objection did not predict suicidal cognitions and did not moderate the relationship between PTSD and suicidal cognitions. LIMITATIONS: The limitations of the study include that measures were done in primary care and brief screeners were often used. Additionally, the study is cross-sectional in nature, whereas some of the symptoms and outcome variables likely fluctuate over time.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest not all reasons for living are not equally influential and, among military-affiliated individuals with a positive PTSD screen, bolstering reasons for living related to responsibility to family and survival and coping skills could be particularly impactful in reducing suicide cognitions.

