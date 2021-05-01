CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Bansal N, Aggarwal S, Tiwari P. J. Clin. Orthop. Trauma 2021; 19: 183-186.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34141571
Abstract
Drones are being used globally for varied purposes, including recreational, surveillance, and military. This ever-expanding usage has led to an increase in drone-related injuries. Blunt trauma to the head, eye globe injuries, and skin laceration being the commonest. We present a case of drone injury to the hands caused by its propeller blades.
Language: en
Keywords
Drone; Unmanned aerial vehicle