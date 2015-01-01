Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Falls during pregnancy occur in 25-27% of women and can cause serious harm to both the mother and the fetus. The objective of this systematic review was to identify intrinsic and extrinsic risk factors for falls during pregnancy by reviewing original studies and addressing possible forms of prevention.



METHODS: We searched PubMed, Cochrane library, and Web of Science databases for studies assessing risk factors for falling after a fall has occurred or by using posturographic assessment.



RESULTS: Fourteen studies were included in the review. The identified extrinsic risk factors include slippery floors, cluttered areas, uneven ground, inappropriate shoes, hurrying, walking on stairs, carrying additional loads, poor lighting or obstructed view, sedentary lifestyle and working in physically demanding jobs. The identified intrinsic factors include age less than 30, height more than 160 cm, advanced pregnancy, unintended pregnancy, multiparity, hyperemesis gravidarum, low back pain, gestational diabetes, increase in abdominal circumference, lower ankle stiffness and joint laxity. Physical activity, maternity support belts, and education are possible strategies for fall prevention.



CONCLUSION: Our systematic review identified 13 intrinsic and 11 extrinsic risk factors for falling during pregnancy. With the knowledge of risk factors and the optimal prevention strategy, healthcare providers could incorporate this information in the treatment of pregnant women and reduce the risk of falling.

Language: en