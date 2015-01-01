Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine vibrator and dildo injuries in the US. During 2000-2019, a national estimate of 18,547 vibrator and 6,468 dildo injuries were treated at US emergency departments; 35.4% of the vibrator and 35.9% of the dildo injuries occurred during 2016-2019. Males accounted for 52.0% of the vibrator and 79.7% of the dido injuries. The device could not be removed from the rectum in 71.3% of the vibrator and 83.6% of the dildo injuries. The patient was treated or examined and released in 70.2% of the vibrator and 48.1% of the dildo injuries.

