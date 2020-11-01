SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bajet JB, Alquwez N. J. Taibah Univ. Med. Sci 2021; 16(3): 440-447.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Taibah University Medical Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jtumed.2020.11.012

PMID

34140872

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study assesses the psychometric properties of the Bullying Behaviors in Nursing Education Arabic (BBNE-A) version when used among nursing students.

METHODS: We adopted a quantitative, descriptive, and cross-sectional study design and selected a convenience sample of 189 nursing students in a governmental university in KSA. We utilised an online survey to collect data between January and March 2020. The item-level content validity index and scale-level content validity index utilising the averaging method were used for content validity. The Cronbach's alpha and the intra-class correlation coefficient for the test-retest reliability were used for statistical analysis. We performed a principal component analysis with varimax rotation for construct validity. ANOVA and Tukey HSD tests were utilised to determine the association of variables.

RESULTS: The analysis revealed three distinct factors explaining 59.7% of the variance. The overall Cronbach's alpha of BBNE-A was 0.886. The three factors ranged from 0.716 to 0.847. For the test-retest reliability, the ICC of the overall scale was 0.939. There was a significant difference in the BBNE-A overall scores in different years of study (F = 3.57, p = .030). A significant difference was also observed in the BBNE-A scores regarding positions in the family.

CONCLUSION: In our study, the BBNE-A demonstrated acceptable content and constructed psychometric properties. This tool can be utilised to accurately assess the bullying behaviours experienced by nursing students in KSA. The results can provide a basis for developing an anti-bullying guideline to make an optimistic, harmless clinical learning milieu in promoting nursing students' self-esteem and professional engagement.


Language: en

Keywords

Bullying; Cultural adaptation; KSA; Nursing students; Psychometric properties

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print