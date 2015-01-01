Abstract

BACKGROUND: While much of trauma care is rightly focused on improving inpatient survival, the ultimate goal of recovery is to help patients return to their daily lives after injury. Although the overwhelming majority of trauma patients in the United States survive to hospital discharge, little is known nationally regarding the postdischarge economic burden of injuries among trauma survivors.



METHODS: We used the National Health Interview Survey from 2008 to 2017 to identify working-age trauma patients, aged 18 to 64 years, who sustained injuries requiring hospitalization. We used propensity score matching to identify noninjured respondents. Our primary outcome measure was postinjury return to work among trauma patients. Our secondary outcomes included measures of food insecurity, medical debt, accessibility and affordability of health care, and disability.



RESULTS: A nationally weighted sample of 319,580 working-age trauma patients were identified. Of these patients, 51.7% were employed at the time of injury, and 58.9% of them had returned to work at the time of interview, at a median of 47 days postdischarge. Higher rates of returning to work were associated with shorter length of hospital stay, higher education level, and private health insurance. Injury was associated with food insecurity at an adjusted odds ratio (aOR) of 1.8 (95% confidence interval, 1.40-2.37), with difficulty affording health care at aOR of 1.6 (1.00-2.47), with medical debt at aOR of 2.6 (2.11-3.20), and with foregoing care due to cost at aOR of 2.0 (1.52-2.63). Working-age trauma patients had disability at an aOR of 17.6 (12.93-24.05).



CONCLUSION: The postdischarge burden of injury among working-age US trauma survivors is profound-patients report significant limitations in employment, financial security, disability, and functional independence. A better understanding of the long-term impact of injury is necessary to design the interventions needed to optimize postinjury recovery so that trauma survivors can lead productive and fulfilling lives after injury. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Economic & Value-Based Evaluations, level II; Prognostic, level II.

