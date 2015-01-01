Abstract

PURPOSE: No prior study has been published on suicide-related behaviors among gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (GBTQ) men in Singapore, where sexual relations between men are criminalized. This study explores the association and mediational pathways between experienced homophobia and suicidal ideation or suicide attempts among young GBTQ men in Singapore.



METHODS: Results of this study were derived from baseline data of the Pink Carpet Y Cohort Study, Singapore's first prospective cohort study among young GBTQ men. The sample comprised 570 young GBTQ men 18 to 25 years of age who were HIV negative or unsure of their HIV status. Statistical analyses were conducted through descriptive statistics, multivariable logistic regression, and structural equation modeling techniques.



RESULTS: Of 570 participants, 58.9% (n = 308) reported ever contemplating suicide, whereas 14.2% (n = 76) had ever attempted suicide. Controlling for key demographic variables, multivariable logistic regression revealed that experienced homophobia and depression severity were positively associated with a history of suicidal ideation, whereas depression severity and outness were positively associated with a history of suicide attempts. Mediation analyses revealed that depression severity and self-esteem partially accounted for the relationship between experienced homophobia and suicidal ideation, whereas depression severity and outness partially accounted for the relationship with suicide attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of suicidal ideation and past suicide attempts was found to be high in a sample of young GBTQ men in Singapore. Interventions to address experienced homophobia and discrimination among young GBTQ men are needed urgently in Singapore.

