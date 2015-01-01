Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pelvic fractures are high-risk injuries that require careful evaluation due to significant patient morbidity and mortality associated with damage to major blood vessels, nerves, and organs. Thus, the aim of this study was to assess pelvic fractures and associated injuries among patients presented at the emergency department of Tibebe Ghion Specialized Hospital, Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study with a retrospective facility-based data collection technique. All patients who were managed for pelvic fracture from September 2018 to February 2021 were included. The patient's chart number was collected from the orthopedics surgery morning register sheet and their case folders were retrieved from the medical record department. We used a structured and pretested checklist, and chart review for data collection. The collected data were cleaned, coded, and entered into Epi Info version 7 and exported to SPSS version 24 for analysis. Binary logistic regression analysis was used to identify factors associated with a pelvic fracture.



RESULTS: We studied 64 cases of pelvic fracture during the study period. Pelvic was common among males with a ratio of 7:1 and young population (15-35 years). The most common associated injuries were lower extremity 23 (35.9%), abdominal injuries 16 (25.0%), and urethral injury in 13 (20.3%). Moreover, most patients with pelvic fracture have Tile A fracture 56.3%, Tile C in 20 (31.3%), and Tile B in 8 (12.5%) patients. The road traffic accident was the most common cause of pelvic fracture in 56.3%, followed by fall down accident (28.1%), and bullet injury (12.5%).



CONCLUSION: The incidence of pelvic fracture was high in the study area. It reflects the need for strong and multi-sectoral collaboration to prevent pelvic fracture. Additionally, it needs a careful, systematic management approach for survival, healing, and to address the associated complexities and the polytrauma nature.

