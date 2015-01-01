Abstract

Controlling traffic signals is one way of dealing with the increasing volume of vehicles that use the existing urban network infrastructure. Reinforcement learning (RL) adds up to this effort by allowing decentralization (traffic signals—modeled as agents—can independently learn the best actions to take in each current state) as well as on-the-fly adaptation to traffic flow changes. It is noteworthy that this can be done in a model-free way (with no prior domain information) via RL techniques. RL is based on an agent computing a policy mapping states to actions without requiring an explicit environment model. This is important in traffic domains because such a model may be very complex, as it involves modeling traffic state transitions determined not only by the actions of multiple agents, but also by changes inherent to the environment—such as time-dependent changes to the flow of vehicles.



In reinforcement learning (RL), dealing with non-stationarity is a challenging issue. However, some domains such as traffic optimization are inherently non-stationary. Causes for and effects of this are manifold. In particular, when dealing with traffic signal controls, addressing non-stationarity is key since traffic conditions change over time and as a function of traffic control decisions taken in other parts of a network. In this paper we analyze the effects that different sources of non-stationarity have in a network of traffic signals, in which each signal is modeled as a learning agent. More precisely, we study both the effects of changing the context in which an agent learns (e.g., a change in flow rates experienced by it), as well as the effects of reducing agent observability of the true environment state. Partial observability may cause distinct states (in which distinct actions are optimal) to be seen as the same by the traffic signal agents. This, in turn, may lead to sub-optimal performance. We show that the lack of suitable sensors to provide a representative observation of the real state seems to affect the performance more drastically than the changes to the underlying traffic patterns.

