Alegre LN, Bazzan ALC, da Silva BC. PeerJ Comput. Sci. 2021; 7: e575.
34141896
Controlling traffic signals is one way of dealing with the increasing volume of vehicles that use the existing urban network infrastructure. Reinforcement learning (RL) adds up to this effort by allowing decentralization (traffic signals—modeled as agents—can independently learn the best actions to take in each current state) as well as on-the-fly adaptation to traffic flow changes. It is noteworthy that this can be done in a model-free way (with no prior domain information) via RL techniques. RL is based on an agent computing a policy mapping states to actions without requiring an explicit environment model. This is important in traffic domains because such a model may be very complex, as it involves modeling traffic state transitions determined not only by the actions of multiple agents, but also by changes inherent to the environment—such as time-dependent changes to the flow of vehicles.
Multiagent systems; Non-stationarity; Reinforcement learning; Traffic signal control