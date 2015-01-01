Abstract

This study analyzed factors influencing clinical symptoms and treatment of patients with traffic accident injuries. It used a retrospective chart review and questionnaire survey obtained from 560 patients (266 men and 294 women). It also conducted follow-up observations of progress after car insurance settlements and investigated the usefulness of and patient satisfaction with integrative Korean medicine treatment for traffic accident injuries. Retrospective data of patients admitted for traffic accident injury were obtained. A questionnaire survey was conducted to collect data regarding the degree of traffic accident damage, severity of pain at settlement, any treatment after settlement and duration and cost of such treatment, and patient satisfaction with car insurance services and Korean medicine treatment for traffic accident injury. The results showed no significant association between pain and the degree of damage to the car at the time of traffic accident (P = 0.662), although the degree of damage to the car was more significantly associated with time to reach a car insurance settlement than severity of pain in the patient (P = 0.003). There was no significant association between the degree of damage to the car in a traffic accident and pain after a traffic accident. Greater severity of pain at the time of the car insurance settlement was associated with greater cost and longer time spent in treatment after the car insurance settlement.

