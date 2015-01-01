|
Höller I, Rath D, Teismann T, Glaesmer H, Lucht L, Paashaus L, Schönfelder A, Juckel G, Forkmann T. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Defeat and entrapment have been highlighted in the development of suicidal ideation within the Integrated Motivational-Volitional model of suicidal behavior. Research suggests that entrapment has to be differentiated into internal and external entrapment. The aim of this study was to investigate the associations between defeat, internal, external entrapment, and suicidal ideation within and prospectively over measurements.
defeat; external entrapment; internal entrapment; suicidal ideation