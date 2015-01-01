Abstract

The syndemic relationship between harmful alcohol use, intimate partner violence (IPV), and HIV is well established across international settings. Less is known about how these health issues are perceived by women living with HIV (WLWH), who are disproportionately affected by these intertwined epidemics. A qualitative study was undertaken with 20 WLWH in Rakai, Uganda, to assess their perceptions of how these issues have affected their lives and their communities and to assess the acceptability of integrating a screening and brief intervention for alcohol use and IPV into HIV posttest counseling. Recommendations for intervention programming arising from the results are discussed.

