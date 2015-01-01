SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Slakoff DC. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10778012211019055

In this directed qualitative content analysis of four season-long true crime podcasts, the researcher examined how different types of intimate partner violence (IPV) were portrayed. Across the podcasts, controlling behaviors, emotional abuse, and coercive control were commonly depicted. Physical violence was not the most common form of abuse depicted, but it was presented in sensationalistic ways-with a pointed focus on strangulation and bruising. Overall, the podcasts provided a much more realistic portrayal of IPV at the individual level than traditional news sources, yet did not go far enough in describing the societal conditions that permit abuse.


intimate partner violence; coercive control; emotional abuse; strangulation; true crime

