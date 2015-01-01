Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) are a leading cause of death among adolescents. Identifying factors that contribute to adolescent MVCs is a pressing public health need. Exogenous (cell phones, passengers, music) and endogenous (stress, worry, mind-wandering) forms of driver inattention account for approximately 78% of all MVCs in the United States. Though both exogenous and endogenous distraction contribute to crash risk, prior work investigating adolescent crash risk has largely focused on exogenous distractors. The Attention-Related Driving Errors Scale (ARDES) is a promising measure assessing individual differences in endogenous driver inattention that has been validated in adult drivers. Its validation in an adolescent sample may prove useful in tailoring future interventions to decrease MVC risk in young drivers.



METHODS: This study sought to validate the ARDES in novice adolescent drivers by investigating its underlying factor structure and its relations with self-reported measures of daily inattention, performance-based attention assessments, and a self-report measure of driving behavior.



RESULTS: Replicating earlier work in adults, results suggested ARDES items can be classified according to their operational level of the driving. The ARDES had good internal reliability and construct validity, suggesting it is a valid self-report measure of the propensity for adolescents' attentional errors while driving.



DISCUSSION: The ARDES provides a useful tool for researchers to identify adolescents at greater risk of attentional errors while driving. Future research should use the ARDES to better understand the role of driver inattention in adolescent crash risk.

