Abstract

This study examined a strain-stressor association, when mental health problems may lead to subsequent workplace bullying, and a mechanism of how this can happen. I hypothesized that the association between mental health problems and bullying depends on the perceived role clarity and order in the organization, and that sickness presenteeism (SP) mediates this association. The study is based on a longitudinal probability sample drawn from the total number of employees in Sweden. Workplace bullying, mental health, SP, and role clarity and order in the organization were assessed using a questionnaire. The results showed that mental health problems are associated with an increased risk for subsequent bullying, consistent with previous findings. However, this risk depends on the level of role clarity and order in the organization. The results also show a partial indirect effect via SP. This means that if one has mental health problems and persists in coming to work although one should have stayed at home, the risk of bullying increases. The indirect effect depends also on the level of order in the organization. The findings suggest that individual deficits, such as mental health problems, are associated with subsequent bullying only if organizational deficits are also present.

Language: en