Chambers RA, Patel H, Richards J, Begay J, Littlepage S, Begay M, Sheppard L, Nelson D, Masten K, Mitchell K, Kee C, Barlow A, Tingey L. Fam. Community Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
Native American youth endure a complex interplay of factors that portend greater risk-taking behaviors and contribute to marked health disparities experienced in adolescence. The Asdzáán Be'eená ("Female Pathways" in Navajo) program was developed as a primary prevention program to prevent substance use and teen pregnancy among Navajo girls. The Asdzáán Be'eená program consists of 11 lessons delivered to dyads of girls ages 8 to 11 years and their female caregivers. Feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary impact on risk and protective factors were assessed through a pre-/post study design. Data were collected from girls and their female caregivers at baseline, immediate, and 3 months postprogram completion. Forty-seven dyads enrolled in the study, and 36 completed the 3-month evaluation. At 3 months postprogram, girls reported significant increases in self-esteem, self-efficacy, parent-child relationship, social support, cultural, and sexual health knowledge. Caregivers reported increased family engagement in Navajo culture and parent-child communication and improved child functioning (fewer internalizing and externalizing behaviors).
