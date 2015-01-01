|
Bujalski M, Wieczorek, Sierosławski J. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 97: e103326.
INTRODUCTION: New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) are often considered to be harmful and less safe alternatives to traditional recreational drugs. Yet we have little knowledge of the ways in which risk aversion affects NPS risk perception and how risk judgements differ across types of NPS. In the analysis that follows, we investigate whether the perceived severity of risk is amplified or attenuated by users' experiences, risk avoidance strategies and modes of knowledge on risk. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The data were derived from a Polish cross-sectional study on patterns of NPS use and associated risks. A convenience sample of 605 users of NPS (Mean age = 22; range 15-49 years) completed a questionnaire. A principal component analyses and ordinal regression models were used to reveal the latent variables indicating modes of knowledge on NPS risk and risk avoidance strategies, and to determine the associations between risk aversion and perceived personal risk of NPS use.
Poland; new psychoactive substances; risk perception; NPS; risk avoidance