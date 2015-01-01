|
Citation
|
DeLisi M, Pechorro P, GonÇalves RA, Maroco J. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2021; 77: 101717.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The aim of the present study is to examine the possible role of psychopathic traits as a moderator of the aggression-antisociality/delinquency link. Our sample was composed of 567 youth (M = 15.91 years, SD = 0.99 years, age range = 14-18 years) from Portugal.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Delinquency; Conduct disorder; Moderation; Psychopathic traits; Youth