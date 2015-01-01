SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

DeLisi M, Pechorro P, GonÇalves RA, Maroco J. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2021; 77: 101717.

10.1016/j.ijlp.2021.101717

The aim of the present study is to examine the possible role of psychopathic traits as a moderator of the aggression-antisociality/delinquency link. Our sample was composed of 567 youth (M = 15.91 years, SD = 0.99 years, age range = 14-18 years) from Portugal.

RESULTS indicated that psychopathic features significantly moderate four different forms and functions of aggression - proactive overt, proactive relational, reactive overt, and reactive relational - when predicting delinquency. However, psychopathic traits only significantly moderate proactive relational aggression when predicting Conduct Disorder. Psychopathic traits and aggression constitute an antisocial alchemy for antisocial behavior but more research is needed about moderation effects therein particularly among clinical and justice system involved samples of youth to inform behavioral interventions.

Language: en

Aggression; Delinquency; Conduct disorder; Moderation; Psychopathic traits; Youth

