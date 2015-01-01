Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol screening and brief intervention have demonstrated efficacy but limited effectiveness and implementation in real-world primary care settings.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effectiveness of a computerized Relational Agent programmed to provide alcohol screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment. We hypothesized that participants in the experimental condition would report greater reductions in their drinking and higher rates of brief intervention and referrals to specialty care compared to those in treatment as usual (TAU).



DESIGN: This was a Hybrid I implementation design and stratified RCT. Participants were randomized to TAU or Relational Agent + TAU and assessed at baseline and 3-month follow-up. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 178 veteran participants were recruited by referral from primary care staff after a positive alcohol screen, or via letter sent do patients screening positive during recent visit. INTERVENTION(S): TAU involved yearly reminders to screen alcohol use and provide brief intervention and treatment referrals, as needed. The Relational Agent added an automated brief intervention, a 1-month follow-up Relational Agent visit, and referral to treatment if needed. MAIN MEASURES: We measured average drinks per day, drinking days per week, number of brief interventions, and number of referrals over 3 months. KEY RESULTS: Participants decreased their drinking in both study conditions, with no significant between-group differences on primary alcohol measures. However, Relational Agent + TAU participants evidenced greater improvements regarding negative alcohol-related consequences over 3 months, and were significantly more likely to receive a brief intervention and referral to specialty care.



CONCLUSIONS: The Relational Agent successfully provided brief intervention and referred many more patients to specialty care and was able to intervene with patients with less severe drinking without increasing primary care burden. TRIAL REGISTRATION: clinicaltrials.gov , NCT02030288, https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/home.

