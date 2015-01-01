|
Sakamoto MKS, Delano-Wood L, Sorg SF, Schiehser DM, Merritt VC. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between employment status and neuropsychological functioning in veterans with a history of remote mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) using 2 approaches to assess cognitive performance: (a) standard, traditional mean cognitive performance; and (b) across-test intraindividual variability (IIV). SETTING: Outpatient Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital. PARTICIPANTS: Eligibility criteria included veterans with a history of mTBI who performed adequately on performance validity tests. Participants (N = 75; 37 employed, 38 unemployed) were evaluated, on average, about 5.5 years after their most recent mTBI.
