Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify critical elements of return to learn (RTL) for students with concussion and examine the state of the peer-reviewed published literature through a scoping review.



METHODS: Three electronic databases were systematically searched, and reference lists screened for articles addressing components of RTL protocols and accommodations for students with concussion. In total, 100 articles met inclusion criteria, including 56 empirical studies and 44 expert articles.



RESULTS: Four key components to RTL protocols were identified: RTL teams, management approaches, outcome measurement, and accommodations. Both bodies of literature agree on the importance of RTL teams, but evidence for specific monitoring tools and management approaches is less robust. Accommodations have been better addressed by experts than empirical evaluation. Empirical studies are largely cross-sectional, and many are survey based. Just 24 include student perspectives. Publication of expert literature has declined in frequency, as empirical studies have become more common.



CONCLUSION: This scoping review describes the current landscape of RTL and provides guidance toward expanding the empirical literature to systematically determine best practices to serve students with concussion.

Language: en