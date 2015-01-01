Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine perceived injustice and its associations with self-reported symptoms and return to work at 3 months after injury in a prospectively recruited sample of patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).



DESIGN: Observational study. SETTING: TBI outpatient unit. PARTICIPANTS: Adult patients aged 18 to 68 years with mTBI (n = 100) or orthopedic injury ([OI]; n = 34). MAIN MEASURES: The Injustice Experience Questionnaire (IEQ) and its associations with the Rivermead Post Concussion Questionnaire (RPQ), Beck Depression Inventory-Second Edition (BDI-II), PTSD Checklist-Civilian Version (PCL-C), and Pain Visual Analog Scale (PVAS). Information on injury-related characteristics, compensation seeking and litigation, and return-to-work status was also collected.



RESULTS: Median IEQ total score was 3 (range, 0-23) in the mTBI group and 2.5 (range, 0-25) in the OI group. In the mTBI group, IEQ was significantly correlated with RPQ (rs = 0.638, P <.01), BDI-II (rs = 0.612, P <.01), PCL-C (rs = 0.679, P <.01), and PVAS (rs = 0.232, P <.05). The association between IEQ and PCL-C (rs =0.797, P <.01) and BDI-II (rs = 0.395, P <.05) was also found in the OI group. In both groups, patients who were still on sick leave at 3 months after injury tended to report higher perceived injustice (IEQ total score) than patients who had returned to work or studies. However, this difference did not reach statistical significance.



CONCLUSIONS: Perceived injustice is associated with self-reported symptoms in patients with mTBI. Our results suggest that perceived injustice could be a relevant construct to consider in clinical management of patients with mTBI. Also, perceived injustice could be a potential target for psychological interventions promoting recovery after mTBI.

Language: en