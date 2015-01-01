|
Citation
|
Fortier CB, Beck BM, Werner KB, Iverson KM, Kim S, Currao A, Fonda JR, Galovski TE. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To adapt the Boston Assessment of TBI-Lifetime (BAT-L) interview specifically for female survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV), validate the adapted BAT-L/IPV, and report the prevalence of head injury. SETTING: The BAT-L is the first validated instrument to diagnose traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) throughout the life span for post-9/11 veterans. The BAT-L/IPV was adapted to target diagnostic issues belonging exclusively to IPV while maintaining its life span approach. PARTICIPANTS: Community-dwelling convenience sample of 51 female survivors of IPV with subthreshold (n = 10) or full diagnostic criteria (n = 41) of posttraumatic stress disorder.
Language: en