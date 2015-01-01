Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To adapt the Boston Assessment of TBI-Lifetime (BAT-L) interview specifically for female survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV), validate the adapted BAT-L/IPV, and report the prevalence of head injury. SETTING: The BAT-L is the first validated instrument to diagnose traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) throughout the life span for post-9/11 veterans. The BAT-L/IPV was adapted to target diagnostic issues belonging exclusively to IPV while maintaining its life span approach. PARTICIPANTS: Community-dwelling convenience sample of 51 female survivors of IPV with subthreshold (n = 10) or full diagnostic criteria (n = 41) of posttraumatic stress disorder.



DESIGN: Standard TBI criteria were evaluated using a semistructured clinical interview. MAIN MEASURES: The BAT-L/IPV is compared with the Ohio State University TBI Identification Method (OSU-TBI-ID) scoring approach as the criterion standard.



RESULTS: Correspondence between the BAT-L/IPV and the OSU-TBI-ID score was excellent (Cohen κ = 0.86; Kendall τ-b = 0.89). Sensitivity = 89.3% (95% CI, 81.2-97.4); specificity = 98.3% (95% CI, 95.0-100); positive predictive value = 98.0% (95% CI, 94.2-100); and negative predictive value = 90.6% (95% CI, 83.5-97.7). On the BAT-L/IPV, more than one-third (35.3%) of IPV survivors reported TBI secondary to an IPV-related assault, 76.5% reported IPV subconcussive head injury, 31.4% reported attempted strangulation, and 37.3% reported non-IPV TBI.



CONCLUSIONS: The BAT-L/IPV performed well in diagnosing TBI in female IPV survivors as compared with the criterion standard. The prevalence of TBI was frequent; subconcussive head injury was pervasive. Greater awareness for head injury risk and increased diagnostic specificity of TBI in IPV survivors is needed.

