Patel RD, Labella CR. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Balance deficits are common after concussions in pediatric patients. This study evaluates 3 clinical tools for identifying postconcussion balance deficits in a pediatric population: (1) Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS); (2) Balance Error Scoring System (BESS); and (3) physical examination measures of balance: tandem gait (TG) and Romberg test. SETTING: Data were collected in a tertiary care outpatient pediatric sports medicine clinic. PARTICIPANTS: English-speaking patients aged 8 to 17 years who presented to a tertiary care hospital-based pediatric sports medicine clinic and diagnosed with concussion between August 2014 and February 2018 were invited to participate. A total of 614 patients were screened and/or approached during the inclusion period and 500 were enrolled. Of those enrolled, 423 patients had complete data collected and analyzed.
