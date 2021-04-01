SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vansteene C. Soins Psychiatr. 2021; 42(334): 12-16.

(Copyright © 2021, S.F.I.R.E.C., Publisher Masson Editeur)

10.1016/j.spsy.2021.04.005

Since ancient times, the subject of suicide has been recurrently discussed in societies. Whether it is a selfish or altruistic act, the ethical debate has always been intense. Today, the suicidal act is at the center of the public debate with the subject of euthanasia and assisted suicide. Philosophers, theologians, sociologists, doctors and jurists share their thoughts on this subject, which is still considered "taboo". Between suicide, suicidal ideas or suicidal crisis, the stakeholders are involved in the field of prevention and are mobilizing to propose innovative treatments.


Language: fr

prevention; epidemiology; suicide; risk factor; crise suicidaire; épidémiologie; ethics; éthique; facteur de risque; prévention; suicidal crisis

