Abstract

The purpose of the 'Dites Je Suis Là' platform is to disseminate a simple, clear and scientifically validated message to the general public to raise awareness of the warning signs of suicide. This awareness-raising campaign complements the existing support systems for suicidal people. Their loved ones can find tools for understanding and questioning their potential as caregivers. If they are willing to support a person in pain, six steps guide them in how to act to prevent suicide. Lifting the taboo around suicidal thoughts, encouraging the use of help and care, and maintaining a sincere and warm relationship are among the key elements.

Language: fr