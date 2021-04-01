Abstract

Created in 2015 in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region by Professor Guillaume Vaiva, the VigilanS system for maintaining a post-hospital link with suicidal patients is the result of a long process of maturation. Its effectiveness in reducing recidivism and suicidal mortality has led the Ministry of Health and Solidarity to request its extension to the entire country by 2022. Supported by a new type of caregiving, it can only be legitimate if it is integrated into the various measures of the global and multimodal suicide prevention policy.

