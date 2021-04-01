SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Courtet P. Soins Psychiatr. 2021; 42(334): 24-27.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, S.F.I.R.E.C., Publisher Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.spsy.2021.04.008

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Empathy for patients is not only learned through reasoning, but also through sensitivity. Art, reflecting the human emotional dimension, has its place as an educational resource in the training of health professionals. Caregivers must be competent to collect the psychological pain associated with suicidal risk, which is a prerequisite for any preventive action. Since facilitating empathy also protects against burn-out, there is much to be gained by promoting educational programs of artistic observation.


Language: fr

Keywords

education; art; douleur psychologique; éducation; empathie; empathy; neuroesthetics; neuroesthétique; psychological pain

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print