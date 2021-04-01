Abstract

Empathy for patients is not only learned through reasoning, but also through sensitivity. Art, reflecting the human emotional dimension, has its place as an educational resource in the training of health professionals. Caregivers must be competent to collect the psychological pain associated with suicidal risk, which is a prerequisite for any preventive action. Since facilitating empathy also protects against burn-out, there is much to be gained by promoting educational programs of artistic observation.

Language: fr