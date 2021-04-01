Abstract

With one of the highest rates in Europe, suicide is a major public health problem in France. General practitioners are the backbone of the health system. They play a major role in suicide prevention. Mental health accounts for a large proportion of primary care practitioners' patients, the majority of which are for depressive and anxiety disorders. However, patients prefer to go to their general practitioner when they first encounter psychological difficulties. They are more likely to consult a mental health professional based on the advice of their general practitioner, hence the importance of linking primary and more specialised care.

Language: fr