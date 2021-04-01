SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mougeolle J, Devault A. Soins Psychiatr. 2021; 42(334): 36-39.

(Copyright © 2021, S.F.I.R.E.C., Publisher Masson Editeur)

10.1016/j.spsy.2021.04.011

unavailable

The reception service for suicidal patients is part of the national public health strategy of suicide prevention. The mission of this specialized unit is to accompany the person in order to defuse the suicidal crisis and, more broadly, to propose an adapted therapeutic strategy around the suicidal act.


prevention; hospitalisation; suicide; crise suicidaire; prévention; suicidal crisis; hospitalization; idée suicidaire; infirmier; nurse; psychiatrie; psychiatry; suicidal idea; suicide attempt; tentative de suicide

