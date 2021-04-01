SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bouldoires T, Le Goff L. Soins Psychiatr. 2021; 42(334): 40-43.

(Copyright © 2021, S.F.I.R.E.C., Publisher Masson Editeur)

10.1016/j.spsy.2021.04.012

The French agricultural sector is strongly affected by suicide. Various studies show that there is an excess mortality rate among people working in this sector. Although specific risk factors have been identified, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food has identified prevention as a national priority. In this context, the 'sentinel' training of peers in the world of agriculture is an essential lever which, over the years, is beginning to bear fruit.


Language: fr

prevention; suicide; risk factor; facteur de risque; prévention; agricultural environment; douleur morale; formation sentinelle; milieu agricole; moral pain; national strategy; sentinel training; stratégie nationale

