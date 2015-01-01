Abstract

The World Health Organization highlighted that older people have the highest risk of death or serious injury from falls, and the associated risks increase with age. The effects of medications are an important contributor in the overall equation for the risk of falls-related morbidity and mortality, and that is consistently demonstrated in research from around the world. In this edition of The Senior Care Pharmacist, there is further evidence presented, and the importance of this information cannot be challenged. However, the question remains: why has effective remediation of this risk consistently defeated the clinical community around the world?

